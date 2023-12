The obsession with demonic possession on screen Tuesday marks 50 years since The Exorcist came out and shocked audiences with its depiction of a possessed 12-year-old girl. Its release kicked off an obsession with films about demonic possession.

Movies The obsession with demonic possession on screen The obsession with demonic possession on screen Listen · 5:35 5:35 Tuesday marks 50 years since The Exorcist came out and shocked audiences with its depiction of a possessed 12-year-old girl. Its release kicked off an obsession with films about demonic possession. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor