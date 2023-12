That holly you're decking the halls with? It might be invasive Most English holly grown commercially in the U.S. is from Oregon and Washington. It is a quintessential symbol of Christmas but it is also invading some forested areas.

Environment That holly you're decking the halls with? It might be invasive That holly you're decking the halls with? It might be invasive Listen · 3:55 3:55 Most English holly grown commercially in the U.S. is from Oregon and Washington. It is a quintessential symbol of Christmas but it is also invading some forested areas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor