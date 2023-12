NPR staffers illustrate their love for graphic novels off the 2023 Books We Love list NPR staff suggest graphic novels and memoirs from our Books We Love list: "I Must Be Dreaming," "Mimosa," and "Artificial: A Love Story."

Review Book Reviews NPR staffers illustrate their love for graphic novels off the 2023 Books We Love list NPR staffers illustrate their love for graphic novels off the 2023 Books We Love list Listen · 3:18 3:18 NPR staff suggest graphic novels and memoirs from our Books We Love list: "I Must Be Dreaming," "Mimosa," and "Artificial: A Love Story." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor