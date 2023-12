Hot tip: Microwave-mulled wine on Christmas Eve NPR's Scott Detrow tries to spread holiday cheer by reviving an old office holiday tradition: making mulled wine in the microwave at work on Christmas Eve.

NPR's Scott Detrow tries to spread holiday cheer by reviving an old office holiday tradition: making mulled wine in the microwave at work on Christmas Eve.