The Search For The Perfect Christmas Classic

Christmas comes but once a year. But Christmas music?

Well, that seems to come earlier and earlier each year.

Brenda Lee made headlines this month when her 1958 tune, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," made the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time. That's 65 years after the original was recorded, proving some classics never go out of style.

But the world of Christmas songs isn't always good times and cheer. For decades, Christmas music in America reflected the country's mood – happy but not too happy.

Some can be right down sobering like Nat King Cole's version of "The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot," while others stay forgotten under the tree.

It seems like every year artists take a stab at creating the next Christmas classic.

Cher debuted her take on a Christmas album this year.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey hit the road with her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour.

So, what makes a great Christmas song? And why do so many artists feel compelled to write and record them?

