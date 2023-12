Christmas in Bethlehem is somber due to the Israel-Hamas war There are about 200,000 Palestinian Christians who live in and around Bethlehem, the Galilee region and Gaza. Usually crowds pack into Manger Square for celebrations but this year the mood is subdued.

There are about 200,000 Palestinian Christians who live in and around Bethlehem, the Galilee region and Gaza. Usually crowds pack into Manger Square for celebrations but this year the mood is subdued.