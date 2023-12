For people with special needs, visiting Santa can lead to sensory overload Visiting Santa at a busy mall can be overwhelming for some autistic kids, but sensory-friendly events can make it easier. Hundreds of those events are held across the country.

Health For people with special needs, visiting Santa can lead to sensory overload For people with special needs, visiting Santa can lead to sensory overload Listen · 1:25 1:25 Visiting Santa at a busy mall can be overwhelming for some autistic kids, but sensory-friendly events can make it easier. Hundreds of those events are held across the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor