How will issues at the U.S. southern border shape political battles in 2024? NPR's Michel Martin talks with Angela Kelley of the American Immigration Lawyers Association about how politics is shifting the discourse on immigration.

National How will issues at the U.S. southern border shape political battles in 2024? NPR's Michel Martin talks with Angela Kelley of the American Immigration Lawyers Association about how politics is shifting the discourse on immigration.