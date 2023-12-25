The National Basketball Association lists its Christmas Day scoring leaders

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. The NBA has put out a list of its Christmas Day scoring leaders, and none other than LeBron James sits on top. The four-time champion and 19-time All-Star has scored a total of 460 points in his 17 Christmas Day games so far, putting him 65 points ahead of the late Kobe Bryant. James will have a chance to pad his record today when his Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics.

