Wishing for a Christmas miracle? Odds of winning Powerball are not in your favor The last time a person won Powerball on Christmas was 10 years ago. If you want to try your luck, the next Powerball drawing is Monday night. The jackpot is north of $630 million.

National Wishing for a Christmas miracle? Odds of winning Powerball are not in your favor Wishing for a Christmas miracle? Odds of winning Powerball are not in your favor Listen · 0:26 0:26 The last time a person won Powerball on Christmas was 10 years ago. If you want to try your luck, the next Powerball drawing is Monday night. The jackpot is north of $630 million. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor