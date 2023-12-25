Beyoncé's childhood home goes up in flames in a Christmas morning fire

Beyoncé's childhood home in south central Houston was engulfed in flames early Christmas morning.

The massive fire broke out in the very early hours, with the Houston Fire Department showing up shortly after 2 am..

Local news outlets described "aggressive" flames engulfing the two-story home, which has become a local cultural landmark. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within minutes of arriving, but had to cut into the roof to do so.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The house recently was featured in "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," in a scene where she drives past it.

The 3,000-square-foot house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and was built in 1946. It was last sold in 2019.