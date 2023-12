A man forgot his shirt for an interview — a stranger gave him the one off his back About 15 years ago, Oliver Muensterer had to travel a few hours away for an important job interview. While getting ready, he realized he forgot his dress shirt.

Culture A man forgot his shirt for an interview — a stranger gave him the one off his back A man forgot his shirt for an interview — a stranger gave him the one off his back Listen · 3:06 3:06 About 15 years ago, Oliver Muensterer had to travel a few hours away for an important job interview. While getting ready, he realized he forgot his dress shirt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor