Culture For the first time in more than a century, Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 For the first time in more than a century, Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 Listen · 3:30 3:30 For the first time in more than a century, Ukrainians are celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25. Ukraine used to observe the holiday next month like Russia. Now, they believe their future lies in the west.