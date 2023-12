Brenda Lee talks about her new Billboard Hot 100 hit — which came out 65 years ago Earlier this month, Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 65 years after its release. We revisit her conversation with NPR's Scott Detrow.

Music Brenda Lee talks about her new Billboard Hot 100 hit — which came out 65 years ago Brenda Lee talks about her new Billboard Hot 100 hit — which came out 65 years ago Audio will be available later today. Earlier this month, Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 65 years after its release. We revisit her conversation with NPR's Scott Detrow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor