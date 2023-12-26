How Bay Area rap turned pain into a party

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andres Gonzalez Andres Gonzalez

On August 11, 1973, hip-hop was born at a house party in the Bronx. 50 years later the genre has been reshaped in the image of cities and regions around the world. Brittany is joined by KQED's Pendarvis Harshaw to do a deep dive into one hip-hop scene from the Bay Area known as hyphy. They unpack how the loud, brash, hyperactive music helped a community grieve.



To hear more of Pendarvis Harshaw's reporting on this Bay Area music scene, check out the Rightnowish series: Hyphy Kids Got Trauma.

It's Been a Minute is produced by Barton Girdwood, Alexis Williams, Liam McBain and Corey Antonio Rose. This episode was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Kwesi Lee. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.