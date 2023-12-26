2023's End of Year Stand-Up Comedy Spectacular!

When you tune into Bullseye, usually you'll hear interviews with different pop culture creators and artists. This week, we're breaking the format a bit. That's because it's our annual end of year best stand-up comedy showcase!

We're playing you some excerpts from the best stand up comedy albums of 2023. Our whole team has gone through some of the best standup comedy albums of 2023. Hours and hours and hours of comedy – and today on Bullseye, we're bringing you a little bit from the best ones.

This is stand-up comedy, so we wanted to also give a heads up that we have bleeped and edited out obscenities. There is also content you will hear that touches on some mature topics.

Maria Bamford – Crowd Pleaser

Desirée Walsh – Everybody Panic

Nate Bargatze – Hello World

Marc Maron – From Bleak to Dark

Laurie Elliott – Sexiest Fish in the Lake

Sarah Ashby – Ewww, what is this?

Meg MacKay – Clown Baby

Hari Kondabolu – Vacation Baby

Jenny Zigrino – Jen-Z

Chase O'Donnell – People Pleaser

Ben Roy – Hyena

John Mulaney – Baby J

Sasheer Zamata – The First Woman

Kenny DeForest – Don't You Know Who I Am