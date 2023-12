India's foreign minister is in Moscow to discuss relations between the nations India and Russia have a decades-old, friendly relationship that has only grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But India is also close to the United States, which opposes the war.

Asia India's foreign minister is in Moscow to discuss relations between the nations India's foreign minister is in Moscow to discuss relations between the nations Audio will be available later today. India and Russia have a decades-old, friendly relationship that has only grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But India is also close to the United States, which opposes the war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor