Accessibility links
'The Color Purple' is second biggest Christmas Day opening at box office The Color Purple is now the second biggest Christmas Day opening in history — $18 million on day one of its release.

Movies

'The Color Purple' is the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009

Enlarge this image

Sofia (Danielle Brooks) and Celie (Fantasia Barrino) in the 2023 film reincarnation of The Color Purple. Eli Adé/Warner Bros. Pictures hide caption

toggle caption
Eli Adé/Warner Bros. Pictures

Sofia (Danielle Brooks) and Celie (Fantasia Barrino) in the 2023 film reincarnation of The Color Purple.

Eli Adé/Warner Bros. Pictures

The Color Purple is seeing a lot of green at the box office.

The film adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, turned hit movie, turned Broadway musical smash outperformed industry expectations to lead the box office on its opening day by a wide margin.

The new 'Color Purple' exudes joy, but dances past some deeper complexities

Pop Culture Happy Hour

The new 'Color Purple' exudes joy, but dances past some deeper complexities

With $18 million in the till in North America on day one, it's the biggest Christmas Day opening in 14 years (after 2009's Sherlock Holmes) and the second biggest Dec. 25 opening ever.

That means it also topped the opening of 2012's Les Misérables, which earned $148 million in North America and more than $442 million worldwide.

'Wonka' returns with more music, less menace

Pop Culture Happy Hour

'Wonka' returns with more music, less menace

Warner Bros. has the top three movies in theaters this holiday season — not just The Color Purple, but also the family film Wonka, and the underperforming superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The studio's initial trailers barely hinted that Wonka and The Color Purple had songs because even the most lavishly produced film musicals have recently failed at the box office. The producers needn't have worried.

Taraji P. Henson says she's passing the 'Color Purple' baton to a new generation

Movie Interviews

Taraji P. Henson says she's passing the 'Color Purple' baton to a new generation

'Everyone walked away with part of themselves healed' – 'The Color Purple' reimagined

Culture

'Everyone walked away with part of themselves healed' – 'The Color Purple' reimagined

The Color Purple, in its opening day, exceeded the entire opening weekends of every stage-to-screen musical adaptation that's premiered in the last few years, including In the Heights ($11 million), West Side Story ($10.5 million), Dear Evan Hansen ($7.5 million), and Cats ($6.6 million).

With that track record, industry wisdom had it that stage-to-screen adaptations, indeed screen musicals in general, had fallen out of favor. That's pretty evidently not true. Now, the producers probably wish Aquaman could sing.