Student journalists are covering campus tension over conflict in the Middle East The conflict in the Middle East has led to demonstrations, backlash and even violence on college campuses. For student journalists, it's likely the biggest story they've ever covered.

Education Student journalists are covering campus tension over conflict in the Middle East