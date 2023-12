Recent rulings have sparked hopes that Hong Kong will soon legalize same-sex marriage Hong Kong's LGBTQ community is cautiously optimistic that the government will legalize same-sex marriage following landmark rulings in favor of granting gay and lesbian couples more rights.

