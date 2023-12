The world crises Secretary Blinken has been looking at this year Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. support for Israel has not left it isolated — despite anger over the Israeli offensive in Gaza. That's just one of the world crises he's looking at.

Politics The world crises Secretary Blinken has been looking at this year The world crises Secretary Blinken has been looking at this year 2:53 Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. support for Israel has not left it isolated — despite anger over the Israeli offensive in Gaza. That's just one of the world crises he's looking at. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor