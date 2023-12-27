Best Of: Confronting The Nation's Crisis Of Care

By 2030, the Census Bureau estimates that the nation's population will consist of more adults over 65 than children.

As the youngest of the baby boomers enter their sixties, and younger adults are having children later in life, many Americans – from Gen Z to Gen X – are finding themselves sandwiched between taking care of elderly parents and young kids at the same time.

An analysis by Pew Research shows that more than half of adults over 40 are juggling these split caregiving responsibilities, most doing so while balancing full-time employment.

Today's 65-year-olds have a 70 percent likelihood of needing long-term care in the future, all while the supply of home health aides is dwindling.

Nursing homes are also increasingly costly and inaccessible for families of low and moderate incomes.

What is it like to balance caring for young kids and aging adults simultaneously? How should you manage your money or time as a family caregiver?

