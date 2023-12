How Legrand Gold got a call from the Queen of Country Dolly Parton In 2021 Gold created a bucket list after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. He completed a lot on the list, but meeting Parton felt out of reach until his story was featured on the news in Utah.

Music News How Legrand Gold got a call from the Queen of Country Dolly Parton How Legrand Gold got a call from the Queen of Country Dolly Parton Listen · 0:28 0:28 In 2021 Gold created a bucket list after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. He completed a lot on the list, but meeting Parton felt out of reach until his story was featured on the news in Utah. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor