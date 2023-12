U.S. roadways are a little safer than last year, but that's not saying very much In 2023, traffic fatalities seemed to be on the decline from recent years, but the numbers are still higher than before the pandemic — and pedestrian deaths on roadways remain at crisis levels.

U.S. roadways are a little safer than last year, but that's not saying very much In 2023, traffic fatalities seemed to be on the decline from recent years, but the numbers are still higher than before the pandemic — and pedestrian deaths on roadways remain at crisis levels.