Remembering the elder of the Smothers Brothers, Tom, who has died at 86 Comedian and folksinger Tom Smothers has died at the age of 86. He was the elder half of the Smothers Brothers. The duo was hugely popular in the late 1960s and known for subversive political humor.

Obituaries