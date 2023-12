Michigan Supreme Court rules to allow Trump on the state's 2024 ballot The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling that allows former President Donald Trump to appear on the ballot in 2024. Michigan is a pivotal state.

Elections Michigan Supreme Court rules to allow Trump on the state's 2024 ballot Michigan Supreme Court rules to allow Trump on the state's 2024 ballot Listen · 3:28 3:28 The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling that allows former President Donald Trump to appear on the ballot in 2024. Michigan is a pivotal state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor