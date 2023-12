What the meeting of India and Russia's foreign ministers means for the United States NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rajan Menon, director at Defense Priorities and scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about Russia and India's foreign ministers' meeting.

World What the meeting of India and Russia's foreign ministers means for the United States What the meeting of India and Russia's foreign ministers means for the United States Listen · 4:31 4:31 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rajan Menon, director at Defense Priorities and scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about Russia and India's foreign ministers' meeting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor