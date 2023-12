A Nebraska mosque, synagogue and church support one another through Gaza conflict The Tri-Faith Initiative is a mosque, synagogue and church in Nebraska. The members are working to support each other and keep relationships strong as they deal with the pain of the Israel-Hamas war.

