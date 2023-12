War in Gaza ends effort by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judiciary Before the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Israel's government was in the process of trying to overhaul its judiciary, which many Israelis opposed. The plan's opponents say they haven't let down their guard.

Middle East War in Gaza ends effort by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judiciary War in Gaza ends effort by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judiciary Listen · 4:56 4:56 Before the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Israel's government was in the process of trying to overhaul its judiciary, which many Israelis opposed. The plan's opponents say they haven't let down their guard. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor