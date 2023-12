Some stores are making it harder for online customers to send something back Many retailers are adding shipping fees for their mail-in returns, causing some customer consternation.

Business Some stores are making it harder for online customers to send something back Some stores are making it harder for online customers to send something back Listen · 1:48 1:48 Many retailers are adding shipping fees for their mail-in returns, causing some customer consternation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor