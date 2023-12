Should the Endangered Species Act be updated for climate change accounts? The Endangered Species Act was signed 50 years ago Thursday. Deborah Sivas, a professor of environmental law at Stanford University, tells NPR's A Martinez why the law needs to be updated.

