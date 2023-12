WHO warns illness in Gaza may ultimately kill more people than Israel's offensive The Israel-Hamas war has devastated Gaza's health infrastructure, and overwhelmed the few remaining hospitals. Health professionals are increasingly concerned about infectious disease outbreaks.

Middle East WHO warns illness in Gaza may ultimately kill more people than Israel's offensive WHO warns illness in Gaza may ultimately kill more people than Israel's offensive Listen · 3:46 3:46 The Israel-Hamas war has devastated Gaza's health infrastructure, and overwhelmed the few remaining hospitals. Health professionals are increasingly concerned about infectious disease outbreaks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor