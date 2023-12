Gaza food crisis is nothing like anything chef José Andrés had seen before NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit, about the hunger crisis in Gaza.

Middle East Gaza food crisis is nothing like anything chef José Andrés had seen before Gaza food crisis is nothing like anything chef José Andrés had seen before Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit, about the hunger crisis in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor