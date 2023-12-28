Statue of pop star Shakira is unveiled in her hometown in Colombia

Shakira has three Grammys, multiple platinum records and millions of fans around the world. Now she can add to that list a giant bronze statue on display in her hometown of Barranquilla.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Pop star Shakira has three Grammys, multiple platinum records and millions of fans around the world. Now she can add to that list a 21-foot-tall bronze statue doing her trademark hip swivel on display in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. The statue was unveiled this week in front of Shakira's parents and Barranquilla's mayor. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer said that the honor was, quote, "demasiado para mi corazoncito" - too much for my little heart.

It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HIPS DON'T LIE")

SHAKIRA: (Singing) Baby like this is perfection.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.