He's never won a major race, but he's Colombia's best known cyclist The tale of cycling mad Colombia's best known cyclist — he may never have won a major race — but he's a social media sensation in a country that takes cycling very, very seriously.

Latin America He's never won a major race, but he's Colombia's best known cyclist He's never won a major race, but he's Colombia's best known cyclist Listen · 4:34 4:34 The tale of cycling mad Colombia's best known cyclist — he may never have won a major race — but he's a social media sensation in a country that takes cycling very, very seriously. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor