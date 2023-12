Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes the highest paid MLB pitcher in joining the Dodgers NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mike Digiovanna, who covers the MLB for the Los Angeles Times, about the Dodgers securing 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who just became the highest paid pitcher in MLB.

Sports Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes the highest paid MLB pitcher in joining the Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes the highest paid MLB pitcher in joining the Dodgers Listen · 2:54 2:54 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mike Digiovanna, who covers the MLB for the Los Angeles Times, about the Dodgers securing 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who just became the highest paid pitcher in MLB. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor