'Oh Me Oh My': Finding grace after something hellified (a New Year's story)

To close out the year, Brittany is sitting down with Lonnie Holley. He's a painter, sculptor, and musician who released his latest album, Oh Me Oh My, in early 2023. In it he sings of his difficult childhood growing up in Jim Crow Alabama where he was sold, beat, and effectively enslaved. But today he sings of hope. He's been on a journey to heal his pain, and the pain of the generations that came before and the ones that will follow. It's a story of gratitude.

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Kwesi Lee.