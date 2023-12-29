The Rest of the Story, 2023

Some stories keep going even after we set down our microphones and move on to the next episode. That's why, at the end of each year, we look back. We take stock. And we bring you the updates on the stories that kept going.

So at the end of the year, we have a tradition called "The Rest of the Story." We bring you updates on the stories we've reported, and from the people we've met along the way.

We'll hear from a Hollywood strike captain who tried to pull off one last job, an update from the data detective trying to uncover the truth in academic research, and from one of our own staff members who tried to take more vacation, and failed.

We also have a tribute to Earnest Jackson, the singer and songwriter at the center of our Inflation Song project. He will be missed. His gift of music lives on.

Listen to the original stories:

