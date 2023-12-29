1A Record Club: The Best Songs Of 2023

We're wrapping up the year in music.

It was a big year for boygenius, an indie supergroup made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Their album "The Record" was nominated for album of the year. And they received five Grammy nods altogether.

Another first this year – the song "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma became the first regional Mexican song to ever reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard charts after going viral on TikTok.

And what's old is new again. Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" had a resurgence after a cover by country singer Luke Combs went platinum in July.

We'll discuss some of the biggest music stories, songs, and maybe some hits you missed, from the last year.



