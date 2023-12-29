Accessibility links
1A Record Club: The Best Songs Of 2023 We're wrapping up the year in music.

It was a big year for boygenius, an indie supergroup made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Their album "The Record" was nominated for album of the year. And they received five Grammy nods altogether.

Another first this year – the song "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma became the first regional Mexican song to ever reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard charts after going viral on TikTok.

And what's old is new again. Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" had a resurgence after a cover by country singer Luke Combs went platinum in July.

We'll discuss some of the biggest music stories, songs, and maybe some hits you missed, from the last year.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

1A Record Club: The Best Songs Of 2023

1A Record Club: The Best Songs Of 2023

Listen · 1:22:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909489/1222067109" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

US singer Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

US singer Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

We're wrapping up the year in music.

It was a big year for boygenius, an indie supergroup made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Their album "The Record" was nominated for album of the year. And they received five Grammy nods altogether.

Another first this year – the song "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma became the first regional Mexican song to ever reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard charts after going viral on TikTok.

And what's old is new again. Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car" had a resurgence after a cover by country singer Luke Combs went platinum in July.

We'll discuss some of the biggest music stories, songs, and maybe some hits you missed, from the last year.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.