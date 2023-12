It appeared the Detroit Pistons were going to snap their record losing streak Going into Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Pistons had lost 27 in a row. After the first half Detroit was up 19 points, but the Celtics rallied to win by six in overtime.

