Not everyone who wants to see the Bolshoi's 'Nutcracker' will get a ticket In Russia, ballet fans brave sub-zero temperatures for a chance to see The Nutcracker at Moscow's famed Bolshoi Theatre.

Dance Not everyone who wants to see the Bolshoi's 'Nutcracker' will get a ticket Not everyone who wants to see the Bolshoi's 'Nutcracker' will get a ticket Listen · 3:52 3:52 In Russia, ballet fans brave sub-zero temperatures for a chance to see The Nutcracker at Moscow's famed Bolshoi Theatre. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor