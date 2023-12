Why Polish truck drivers are blocking traffic at the Poland-Ukraine border Polish truckers and transport business owners blocked traffic at the Ukraine-Poland border — over the removal of limits on how many Ukrainian drivers and businesses can come to Poland and the EU.

