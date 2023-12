Witnesses thought they saw flames coming from the historic Blackpool Tower The tower, completed in 1894, in the seaside resort town in northwest England, was at the time the tallest manmade structure in the British Empire. The flames turn out to be bright orange netting.

Europe Witnesses thought they saw flames coming from the historic Blackpool Tower Witnesses thought they saw flames coming from the historic Blackpool Tower Listen · 0:28 0:28 The tower, completed in 1894, in the seaside resort town in northwest England, was at the time the tallest manmade structure in the British Empire. The flames turn out to be bright orange netting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor