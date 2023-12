Problems are expected after an asthma inhaler is replaced with generic version A popular asthma inhaler is being discontinued. Although there is a generic version, the switch could lead to disruptions in care because not all insurance companies are covering it.

Health Problems are expected after an asthma inhaler is replaced with generic version Problems are expected after an asthma inhaler is replaced with generic version Listen · 3:40 3:40 A popular asthma inhaler is being discontinued. Although there is a generic version, the switch could lead to disruptions in care because not all insurance companies are covering it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor