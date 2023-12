How to write the right to-do list for you How you approach or create your to-do list can make a big difference. Experts weigh in on how to write — and tackle — a to-do list to make it best work for you.

Culture How to write the right to-do list for you How to write the right to-do list for you Listen · 8:09 8:09 How you approach or create your to-do list can make a big difference. Experts weigh in on how to write — and tackle — a to-do list to make it best work for you. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor