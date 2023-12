Congress wasn't very productive in 2023. Here are the 27 bills it passed It was a very newsy year for Congress, but lawmakers did not manage to pass much legislation. Only 27 bills passed through both chambers.

Law Congress wasn't very productive in 2023. Here are the 27 bills it passed Congress wasn't very productive in 2023. Here are the 27 bills it passed Listen · 3:54 3:54 It was a very newsy year for Congress, but lawmakers did not manage to pass much legislation. Only 27 bills passed through both chambers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor