Bankruptcies were up this year, in spite of the U.S.'s improving economy Corporate bankruptcies were up in 2023, reaching one of the highest levels in the past decade. Rising interest rates, high debt loads and inflation pushed a growing number of firms to the brink.

Business Bankruptcies were up this year, in spite of the U.S.'s improving economy Bankruptcies were up this year, in spite of the U.S.'s improving economy Listen · 3:45 3:45 Corporate bankruptcies were up in 2023, reaching one of the highest levels in the past decade. Rising interest rates, high debt loads and inflation pushed a growing number of firms to the brink. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor