The U.S. saw a big drop in shootings in 2023 In 2023, cities across the country experienced big drops in shootings. Some of the largest decreases occurred in cities that have become almost synonymous with gun violence.

National The U.S. saw a big drop in shootings in 2023 The U.S. saw a big drop in shootings in 2023 Listen · 3:47 3:47 In 2023, cities across the country experienced big drops in shootings. Some of the largest decreases occurred in cities that have become almost synonymous with gun violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor