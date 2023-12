NPR staffers share their romance picks from the 2023 Books We Love list From NPR's Books We Love list, we bring you four romance novel recommendations: "Starling House," "The Collective Regrets of Clover," "The Porcelain Moon" and "Forget Me Not."

Books NPR staffers share their romance picks from the 2023 Books We Love list NPR staffers share their romance picks from the 2023 Books We Love list Audio will be available later today. From NPR's Books We Love list, we bring you four romance novel recommendations: "Starling House," "The Collective Regrets of Clover," "The Porcelain Moon" and "Forget Me Not." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor