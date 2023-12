Several countries made progress in disease elimination this year This year, six countries have managed to eliminate the threat of at least one of the diseases on the WHO's list of "neglected tropical diseases."

Global Health Several countries made progress in disease elimination this year Several countries made progress in disease elimination this year Listen · 4:00 4:00 This year, six countries have managed to eliminate the threat of at least one of the diseases on the WHO's list of "neglected tropical diseases." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor